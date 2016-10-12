Blackout temporarily hits parts of Tokyo due to cable fire

A temporary blackout occurred in some areas of Tokyo following a fire involving underground power cables Wednesday afternoon, affecting ministry buildings and disrupting train operation, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said.

The extensive outage covering a wide area of the capital occurred from around 3:30 p.m. and affected up to 370,000 residential and office buildings. The problem was fully restored in about an hour.

No injuries have been reported, police said. A government source denied the possibility of a terror attack in the fire which the utility said started around 2:50 p.m.