Olympics: Japan Canoe Federation requests Saitama site as compromise

Japan Canoe Federation said Wednesday it will demand that rowing/canoe sprint events be held in neighboring Saitama Prefecture during the 2020 Tokyo Games if the currently planned venue in Tokyo is scrapped.

A cost review panel in late September reported to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike that construction of venues for rowing/canoe sprint, volleyball and swimming be reconsidered.

Games organizers and the International Rowing Federation had already approved the Sea Forest Waterway venue to be constructed on Tokyo Bay adjoining Kasai Rinkai Park.