Philippines' Duterte to make 4-day China visit next week

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will make a four-day state visit to China next week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, while expressing hope that it will pave the way for the two countries to deal with territorial disputes in the South China Sea through dialogue.

Duterte, whose visit begins Tuesday, is scheduled to hold separate talks with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and Zhang Dejiang, who chairs the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, the ministry's spokesman Geng Shuang said.

Xi and Duterte will discuss how to improve bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation in a range of areas, as well as regional and international issues of common interest, Geng told a regular press briefing.