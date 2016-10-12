Close

Kyodo News

October 12, 2016

20:49 12 October 2016

Media descend on Thai hospital amid speculation over king's health

BANGKOK, Oct. 12, Kyodo

Reporters from local and international media descended on a hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday amid speculation regarding the king's health.

Well-wishers, many dressed in pink, also flocked to the Siriraj hospital, where King Bhumibol Adulyadej has been receiving treatment for a series of ailments, after it was reported that Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn had returned from an overseas trip, and the country's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had returned to the capital.

The Bureau of the Royal Household said the king's condition was "not stable" on Sunday, after he underwent treatment for kidney failure the previous day.

