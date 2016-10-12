Close

Kyodo News

October 12, 2016 23:51

22:53 12 October 2016

Thai king still "not stable," Royal Household says, amid speculation

BANGKOK, Oct. 12, Kyodo

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej remains in an unstable condition in hospital under the close watch of doctors, after his health declined over the weekend, the Bureau of the Royal Household said Wednesday.

A statement from the bureau said the king's blood pressure had dropped, while his heart rate had risen and an increase of acid in his blood had been observed.

Reporters from local and international media organizations descended on the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday amid speculation regarding the king's health ahead of the release of the statement.

  • People pray for recovery of Thai king
