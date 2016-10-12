Close

Kyodo News

October 12, 2016 23:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:23 12 October 2016

Blackout temporarily hits parts of Tokyo due to cable fire

TOKYO, Oct. 12, Kyodo

A temporary blackout occurred in some areas of Tokyo following a fire involving underground power cables Wednesday afternoon, affecting ministry buildings and disrupting train operation, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said.

The extensive outage in the capital occurred from around 3:30 p.m., affecting more than 585,000 residential and office buildings in a total of 11 wards. The power was fully restored in about an hour.

No injuries have been reported, police said. The utility known as TEPCO attributed the blackout to a fire that broke out at underground power cables in Niiza, near Tokyo, at around 2:50 p.m.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Blackout in parts of Tokyo
  • Blackout in parts of Tokyo
  • Blackout hits parts of Tokyo, affecting some train services
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.
  2. 7 Oct 2016Asian editorial excerpts -2-
  3. 8 Oct 2016Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea
  4. 7 Oct 2016Pakistan parliament approves legislation to prevent honor killings
  5. 6 Oct 2016Pakistan's Sharif tells India evacuating border won't fight poverty

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete