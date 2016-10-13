Japan circulates draft U.N. nuke abolition motion

Japan has circulated a draft resolution on the elimination of nuclear weapons that praises U.S. President Barack Obama's visit to Hiroshima in May, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

The Japan-led document, circulated at the U.N. General Assembly's First Committee on disarmament and security issues, is expected to be formally submitted on Thursday.

Japan has introduced nonbinding resolutions on the same subject for 22 years in a row, with all of them having been adopted by the General Assembly.

This year's draft resolution includes words of determination to strengthen the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty regime.

It also strongly denounces North Korea for carrying out a fifth nuclear test in September and repeatedly launching ballistic missiles, while calling on countries to implement a U.N. Security Council resolution that imposed the toughest-ever sanctions on the reclusive country.

After being endorsed at the First Committee, the draft is likely to be sent to the plenary session of the General Assembly for final adoption.

