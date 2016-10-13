FEATURE: Whisky and Gin, a new angle for Japanese tourism

Capitalizing on the global recognition of Japanese whisky in recent years, there is a new drive to promote drinks-related tourism to Japan.

At an event hosted by the Japan National Tourism Organization at the Japanese Embassy in London, British food and drink writers were invited to the launch of Japan's first craft gin, with distillers and tourism officials hoping that the growing interest in Japanese spirits will encourage people to visit the country.

The JNTO's London Director Hironobu Nara said, "Japanese whisky has had a huge response in Britain. We are confident Japanese gin will also be a hit, and hope it will trigger an interest in Japan."