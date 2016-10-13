Rugby: Herring to join Brave Blossoms, Sunwolves as defense coach, report

New Japan coach Jamie Joseph took another step toward ensuring the Brave Blossoms and Sunwolves play off the same sheet by getting Ben Herring to take on the role of defense coach with both teams.

The Otago Daily Times reported Thursday that the 36-year-old Herring, who worked with Joseph at the Highlanders last year and is currently an assistant coach with Otago, is heading to Japan for the next three years.

He follows in the footsteps of Simon Jones who leaves the Highlanders to become strength and conditioning coach for both the national team and Super Rugby franchise, and Tony Brown who will be the attack coach for the Brave Blossoms.

"It wasn't really in the plan but we thought about it a lot and then have only just decided to say yes," Herring said. "We really enjoyed our time over there and it is a nice place to live and work."

Herring previously worked as an assistant coach to Greg Cooper at NEC Green Rockets and also spent time with the Canada national team.

According to the New Zealand newspaper, Herring was offered the job after former Toshiba Brave Lupus favorite Scott McLeod, who along with Joseph and Brown coached the Highlanders to the 2016 Super Rugby title, turned down the chance to return to Japan.

"It is going to be different," Herring said of his role with the Sunwolves, who will be coached by Filo Tiatia. "Almost starting from scratch with them. It is a massive transition for them at the moment. Just the structures of how they even do things."

One player Herring will not coach at the Sunwolves is back-row forward Tomas Leonardi.

The Argentina international, who spent most of the last Super Rugby campaign on the sidelines as the result of injury, has joined Leicester Tigers with immediate effect.

==Kyodo