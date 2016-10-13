Close

Kyodo News

October 13, 2016 11:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:13 13 October 2016

Japan to raise speed limit of highways to 110 kph in trial step

TOKYO, Oct. 13, Kyodo

The National Police Agency said Thursday it will raise the speed limit on parts of two expressways to 110 kilometers per hour to test safety ahead of a plan to eventually set the limit at 120 kph, up from the current 100 kph.

The trials will take place on sections of the Tohuku Expressway in northeastern Japan and Shintomei Expressway in central Japan, chosen by local public safety commissions due to their low accident rate.

The agency will likely start the trials within a year and a half and they are expected to last for at least a year. The agency is also considering expanding test areas after analyzing accidents on the two sections.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.
  2. 7 Oct 2016Asian editorial excerpts -2-
  3. 8 Oct 2016Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea
  4. 7 Oct 2016Pakistan parliament approves legislation to prevent honor killings
  5. 8 Oct 2016Philippines, U.S. forces hold "last" military exercise

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete