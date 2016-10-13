Japan to raise speed limit of highways to 110 kph in trial step

The National Police Agency said Thursday it will raise the speed limit on parts of two expressways to 110 kilometers per hour to test safety ahead of a plan to eventually set the limit at 120 kph, up from the current 100 kph.

The trials will take place on sections of the Tohuku Expressway in northeastern Japan and Shintomei Expressway in central Japan, chosen by local public safety commissions due to their low accident rate.

The agency will likely start the trials within a year and a half and they are expected to last for at least a year. The agency is also considering expanding test areas after analyzing accidents on the two sections.