11:29 13 October 2016

Disasters caused 1.35 million deaths in past two decades

GENEVA, Oct. 13, Kyodo

Natural disasters caused 1.35 million deaths over the past two decades, with earthquakes and tsunami being the biggest killers, a U.N. report on disasters showed Thursday.

Earthquakes and tsunami accounted for 56 percent of all disaster-related deaths during the 1996 to 2015 period, or 748,543 deaths, according to the report issued by the U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

"I call on all governments to work with civil society and the private sector to move from managing disasters to managing risk," U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon said in a message for the annual International Day for Disaster Reduction. "Let us move from a culture of reaction to one of prevention and build resilience by reducing loss of life."

