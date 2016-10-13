Close

Kyodo News

October 13, 2016 13:58

13:04 13 October 2016

Foreign investors sue Toshiba over falsified accounting

TOKYO, Oct. 13, Kyodo

Forty-five shareholders, mainly foreign institutional investors, have sued Toshiba Corp. seeking 16.65 billion yen ($160 million) in damages due to losses caused by the company's inappropriate accounting practices, the electronics maker said Thursday.

The lawsuit dated June 22 was filed with the Tokyo District Court by plaintiffs including Allianz Global Investors GmbH, a global asset management company headquartered in Germany.

Toshiba said it will "handle the matter appropriately after taking into account the plaintiffs' assertions."

