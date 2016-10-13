China's exports in September down most in 7 months

China's exports in U.S. dollar terms fell 10 percent from a year earlier in September, down the most in seven months, amid lackluster global demand, official data showed Thursday.

China's total value of international trade, combining exports and imports, declined 6.6 percent, receding for the sixth straight month, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

Imports in September declined 1.9 percent after having recovered in the previous month for the first time since October 2014, according to the data. Exports marked the steepest fall since February, when they dropped a bigger-than-expected 25.4 percent.