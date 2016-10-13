Close

Kyodo News

October 13, 2016 15:59

13:59 13 October 2016

Thais gather at Bangkok hospital to pray for king's health

BANGKOK, Oct. 13, Kyodo

Well-wishers continued to pour in from all over Thailand to a hospital in Bangkok on Thursday to pray for King Bhumibol Adulyadej, following news the previous day that the condition of the world's longest reigning monarch was "still not stable."

Siriraj hospital, where the revered 88-year-old king has been receiving treatment for a series of ailments over the last year, was surrounded by crowds of people dressed in pink, the auspicious color associated with the king for his good health.

In the late morning, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and his sister, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, arrived at the hospital.

