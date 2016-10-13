Oil wholesalers Idemitsu Kosan, Showa Shell to delay merger

Oil distributors Idemitsu Kosan Co. and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. have decided to suspend their planned April merger as Idemitsu has yet to gain consent for the deal from the founding family, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Idemitsu, the second largest wholesaler in Japan, and Showa Shell, the fifth biggest, are expected to announce the decision later in the day, according to the sources.

Idemitsu and Showa Shell originally revealed a plan to merge in 2015. But the progress of the merger has become increasingly uncertain after Idemitsu founding members, who control 34 percent stake, enough to veto the merger, announced their opposition to the plan in June.