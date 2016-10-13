Close

Kyodo News

October 13, 2016 16:00

14:33 13 October 2016

Sony's PlayStation VR headset goes on sale

TOKYO, Oct. 13, Kyodo

A virtual reality headset developed by Sony Corp.'s gaming unit went on sale on Thursday, promising to deliver to users an immersive gaming experience from home.

The PlayStation VR, which gives gamers a 360-degree view, works in conjunction with the PlayStation 4 game console. It carries a price tag of 44,980 yen (around $430) before tax in Japan, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

Gaming is one of the key growth areas for Sony, which has undergone restructuring. Cumulative sales of the PlayStation 4 game console have already surpassed 40 million units globally.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

