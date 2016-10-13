Close

Kyodo News

October 13, 2016 16:00

14:40 13 October 2016

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Cambodia for state visit

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 13, Kyodo

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Cambodia on Thursday for a short state visit, with the aim of boosting ties with a country already close to China.

Xi's arrival marks his first state visit to Phnom Penh since he came to power three years ago. He previously visited when he was vice president.

Xi is scheduled to meet with King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Monineath Sihanouk and Prime Minister Hun Sen, and will witness the signings of a series of agreements, memorandums of understanding and protocols.

