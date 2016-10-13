Video Advisory (Oct. 13) Cable fire causes blackout in Tokyo

The following is the latest available news video.

Cable fire causes blackout in Tokyo

-- A temporary blackout in Tokyo on Oct. 12, 2016, affected more than 585,000 residential and office buildings in a total of 11 wards. Power was fully restored in about an hour and no injuries were reported. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. attributed the blackout to a fire that hit underground power cables in Niiza, near Tokyo, at around 2:50 p.m.

==Kyodo