October 13, 2016 18:00

16:01 13 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 13) Cable fire causes blackout in Tokyo

TOKYO, Oct. 13, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Cable fire causes blackout in Tokyo

-- A temporary blackout in Tokyo on Oct. 12, 2016, affected more than 585,000 residential and office buildings in a total of 11 wards. Power was fully restored in about an hour and no injuries were reported. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. attributed the blackout to a fire that hit underground power cables in Niiza, near Tokyo, at around 2:50 p.m.

 

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15193/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

