Head of experimental nuclear fusion reactor confident about project

The head of an international experimental nuclear fusion reactor project in France has expressed confidence that the reactor will be online by 2035, despite significant delays and soaring costs plaguing the project.

"It is still the best technically achievable schedule," Bernard Bigot, chief of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, said in an interview with Kyodo News last Friday.

Still, Bigot did not totally rule out the possibility of further delays in the project, which he described as a "game changer" for the world's energy supply. The overall schedule still hinges on whether stakeholders will stick to their own schedules in contributing to the project, he said.