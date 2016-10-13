Close

Kyodo News

October 13, 2016 18:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:05 13 October 2016

Head of experimental nuclear fusion reactor confident about project

CADARACHE, France, Oct. 13, Kyodo

The head of an international experimental nuclear fusion reactor project in France has expressed confidence that the reactor will be online by 2035, despite significant delays and soaring costs plaguing the project.

"It is still the best technically achievable schedule," Bernard Bigot, chief of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, said in an interview with Kyodo News last Friday.

Still, Bigot did not totally rule out the possibility of further delays in the project, which he described as a "game changer" for the world's energy supply. The overall schedule still hinges on whether stakeholders will stick to their own schedules in contributing to the project, he said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Head of experimental nuclear fusion reactor confident about project
  • Head of experimental nuclear fusion reactor confident about project
  • Head of experimental nuclear fusion reactor confident about project
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.
  2. 7 Oct 2016Asian editorial excerpts -2-
  3. 8 Oct 2016Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea
  4. 7 Oct 2016Pakistan parliament approves legislation to prevent honor killings
  5. 8 Oct 2016Philippines, U.S. forces hold "last" military exercise

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete