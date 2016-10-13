Japanese fishing boat, crew may be released by Russia in late Oct.

A Japanese boat seized by Russia last month on suspicion of illegal fishing may be released with its crew members as soon as late October, Russian judicial authorities said Thursday.

The release is expected to come about a week after a local court on the Russian-held Kunashiri Island holds a hearing in an administrative trial, scheduled for Monday. The trial is likely to decide on a bail amount to be paid to facilitate the release of the boat and crew, according to the court.

The bail amount is believed to be around 12 million rubles ($190,000).