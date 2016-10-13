Close

Kyodo News

October 13, 2016 18:01

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:25 13 October 2016

Japanese fishing boat, crew may be released by Russia in late Oct.

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Oct. 13, Kyodo

A Japanese boat seized by Russia last month on suspicion of illegal fishing may be released with its crew members as soon as late October, Russian judicial authorities said Thursday.

The release is expected to come about a week after a local court on the Russian-held Kunashiri Island holds a hearing in an administrative trial, scheduled for Monday. The trial is likely to decide on a bail amount to be paid to facilitate the release of the boat and crew, according to the court.

The bail amount is believed to be around 12 million rubles ($190,000).

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.
  2. 7 Oct 2016Asian editorial excerpts -2-
  3. 8 Oct 2016Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea
  4. 7 Oct 2016Pakistan parliament approves legislation to prevent honor killings
  5. 8 Oct 2016Philippines, U.S. forces hold "last" military exercise

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete