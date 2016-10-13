Close

Kyodo News

October 13, 2016 18:00

16:28 13 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct 13) 2 baby red pandas appear for 1st time

TOKYO, Oct. 13, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Baby red pandas appear in public for first time

-- Two baby red pandas born in June, Mametaro and Kanoko, appear in front of the public for the first time, crawling between trees with great curiosity at Tama Zoological Park in Tokyo on Oct. 12, 2016.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15192/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

