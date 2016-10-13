Video Advisory (Oct 13) 2 baby red pandas appear for 1st time

The following is the latest available news video.

Baby red pandas appear in public for first time

-- Two baby red pandas born in June, Mametaro and Kanoko, appear in front of the public for the first time, crawling between trees with great curiosity at Tama Zoological Park in Tokyo on Oct. 12, 2016.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15192/)

==Kyodo