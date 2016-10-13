Olympics: Mayor of Ishinomaki bids to host 2020 torch relay start

A city devastated by killer tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in March 2011 is hoping to be the starting point of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic torch relay.

On Thursday, Hiroshi Kameyama, the mayor of Ishinomaki in Miyagi Prefecture, visited Tamayo Marukawa, minister in charge of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and requested the start of the torch relay be held in his city.

"It's a major theme, using the lens of the Olympics, to allow people to see the rebirth of the disaster-stricken areas," Marukawa said. "This is a suggestion to realize these revival Olympics."