October 13, 2016 20:02

17:57 13 October 2016

Japan, Russia diplomats hold talks to prepare for Abe-Putin meeting

MOSCOW, Oct. 13, Kyodo

Senior Japanese and Russian diplomats held talks Thursday to prepare for a meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Putin in December, where a decades-old territorial row is set to be high on the agenda.

Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama and Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov were also expected to discuss North Korea, Syria and other security issues. Foreign ministerial talks and other high-level exchanges are also planned before the Abe-Putin summit in western Japan on Dec. 15.

Abe is keen to resolve the dispute over Russian-administered, Japanese-claimed islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, which has prevented the two countries from concluding a post-World War II peace treaty.

