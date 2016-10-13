Oil wholesalers Idemitsu Kosan, Showa Shell to delay merger

Oil distributors Idemitsu Kosan Co. and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. formally announced Thursday that they have decided to suspend their planned April merger, as the former has yet to gain consent for the deal from the founding family.

Idemitsu, the second largest wholesaler in Japan, and Showa Shell, the fifth biggest, also said in a statement that it is "not appropriate" at this juncture to set a clear date when they will merge.

Idemitsu and Showa Shell originally revealed a plan to merge in 2015. But the progress of the merger became increasingly uncertain after Idemitsu founding members -- who control a 34 percent stake of the company, enough to veto the merger -- announced their opposition to the plan in June.