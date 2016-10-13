Fast Retailing's group net profit halves on strong yen

Fast Retailing Co. said Thursday its group net profit for the business year through August fell 56.3 percent to 48.05 billion yen ($462 million), hurt by the strength of the yen against other major currencies.

Group operating profit at the operator of Uniqlo casual clothing stores stood at 127.29 billion yen, down 22.6 percent, while sales grew 6.2 percent to 1.79 trillion yen.

For the current business year Fast Retailing expects its group net profit to soar more than double to 100 billion yen.