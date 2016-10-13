Close

Kyodo News

October 13, 2016 20:02

18:19 13 October 2016

China brushes off Japan's protest over maritime gas exploration

BEIJING, Oct. 13, Kyodo

China on Thursday brushed off a diplomatic protest from Japan over gas exploration in the East China Sea.

"They are totally within the scope of China's sovereign rights and jurisdiction," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing, referring to the ongoing exploration activities in waters where both sides have yet to agree on an official boundary between their exclusive economic zones.

The Chinese reaction came a day after the Japanese government disclosed that it had filed the complaint, saying it was made after flares were witnessed this month at two of the 16 above-water exploration platforms set up by China in the East China Sea, near a Tokyo-proposed median line separating their EEZs.

