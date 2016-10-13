Oil wholesalers Idemitsu Kosan, Showa Shell to delay merger

Oil distributors Idemitsu Kosan Co. and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. formally announced Thursday that they have decided to suspend their planned April merger, as Idemitsu has yet to gain consent for the deal from its founding family, a major shareholder.

Idemitsu, the second-largest oil products distributor in Japan, and Showa Shell, the fifth biggest, also said in a statement that it is "not appropriate" at this juncture to set a clear date for the integration.

Idemitsu and Showa Shell in 2015 announced a plan to merge. But the merger became uncertain after the Idemitsu founding family -- who control a 34 percent stake in the company, enough to veto the merger -- announced their opposition to the plan in June.