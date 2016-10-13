21:13 13 October 2016
Fast Retailing's group net profit halves on strong yen
TOKYO, Oct. 13, Kyodo
Fast Retailing Co. said Thursday its group net profit for the business year through August fell 56.3 percent from the previous year to 48.05 billion yen ($462 million), hurt by the strength of the yen against other major currencies and price hikes.
The operator of Uniqlo casual clothing stores also incurred a 22.6 percent decline in group operating profit to 127.29 billion yen on sales of 1.79 trillion yen, up 6.2 percent.
President Tadashi Yanai was cautious about painting a rosy picture of future performance amid weak domestic demand in Japan and cut an annual sales goal for fiscal 2020 to 3 trillion yen from the initial target of 5 trillion yen.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.