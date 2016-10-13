Close

October 13, 2016

21:49 13 October 2016

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns

BANGKOK, Oct. 13, Kyodo

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest reigning monarch, died on Thursday at a hospital in Bangkok following a long period of illness. He was 88.

The Bureau of the Royal Household announced the king died at 3:52 p.m. at the Siriraj Hospital.

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chan spoke on national television, announcing a one-year mourning period and details of what would take place in the coming days.

