Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest reigning monarch, died on Thursday at a hospital in Bangkok following a long period of illness. He was 88.

The Bureau of the Royal Household announced the king died at 3:52 p.m. at the Siriraj Hospital.

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chan spoke on national television, announcing a one-year mourning period and details of what would take place in the coming days.