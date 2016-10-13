Guterres declared next U.N. chief by General Assembly

Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres is set to become the ninth U.N. chief after his nomination was approved Thursday by the General Assembly.

His five-year term begins in January after U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon steps down on Dec. 31.

A week ago, the 15-member Security Council formally presented his name as the sole candidate for the top U.N. post for final approval by the General Assembly, which was carried out by acclamation.

The backing of the 193 member states caps the final stage of the lengthy process that has involved six rounds of secret voting by the Security Council since July. It also included for the first time public presentations in the General Assembly by each of the 13 candidates.

In a break with past traditions, new efforts were made to make the mysterious selection process more open and transparent.

Guterres, who spent more than two decades working for the Portuguese government and another decade as the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, had consistently remained at the top of every one of the Security Council's straw polls while other candidates' tallies rose and fell.

In the final vote on Oct. 5, ballots of the permanent five members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- and the 10 nonpermanent members were differentiated by color. In the end, Guterres far surpassed the minimum 9 vote threshold -- to garner 13 "encourage" votes.

Most importantly, however, he received no vetoes from the permanent seat holders to become the most favored choice for the position. He received two "no opinions," one being from a permanent member widely suspected to be Russia.

Many in the international community had been vocal about pushing for a female and pressed for having a person from Eastern Europe, whose turn it was on the basis of a regional rotation system. Although Guterres fit neither category, he gained the most support.

Seven of the candidates were women, including female candidates from Argentina, Costa Rica and New Zealand, and nine of them came from Eastern Europe.

It has long been the goal to complete the election process by October to enable the secretary general-elect adequate time to prepare for the highly complex and challenging job that entails helping to manage multiple global crises at once.

