Japan, Russia to speed up preparation for Abe-Putin summit

Senior Japanese and Russian diplomats agreed Thursday to speed up preparations for a meeting this December in Japan between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Putin, with a decades-old territorial row set to be high on the agenda.

That was agreed during a strategic dialogue, held for the first time since February 2013, between Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama and Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov, part of a series of high-level exchanges, including foreign ministerial talks, planned in the lead-up to the Abe-Putin summit on Dec. 15.

Abe is eager to make progress at the meeting with Putin on the dispute over Russian-administered, Japanese-claimed islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, which has prevented the two countries from concluding a post-World War II peace treaty.