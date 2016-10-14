Close

Kyodo News

October 14, 2016 2:04

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

00:00 14 October 2016

Japan, Russia to speed up preparation for Abe-Putin summit

MOSCOW, Oct. 13, Kyodo

Senior Japanese and Russian diplomats agreed Thursday to speed up preparations for a meeting this December in Japan between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Putin, with a decades-old territorial row set to be high on the agenda.

That was agreed during a strategic dialogue, held for the first time since February 2013, between Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama and Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov, part of a series of high-level exchanges, including foreign ministerial talks, planned in the lead-up to the Abe-Putin summit on Dec. 15.

Abe is eager to make progress at the meeting with Putin on the dispute over Russian-administered, Japanese-claimed islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, which has prevented the two countries from concluding a post-World War II peace treaty.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan, Russia diplomats hold talks to prepare for Abe-Putin summit
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Oct 2016Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea
  2. 8 Oct 2016Philippines, U.S. forces hold "last" military exercise
  3. 8 Oct 2016Hopes high for Myanmar's economy with lifting of U.S. sanctions
  4. 8 Oct 201611 suspected militants killed in raids in Bangladesh
  5. 10 Oct 2016Singapore prosecutors reveal links to Malaysia's 1MDB scandal

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete