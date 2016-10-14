01:28 14 October 2016
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns
BANGKOK, Oct. 14, Kyodo
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest reigning monarch, died on Thursday at a hospital in Bangkok following a long period of illness. He was 88.
The Bureau of the Royal Household announced the king died at 3:52 p.m. at the Siriraj Hospital.
Following the announcement, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke on national television, announcing a one-year mourning period and details of what would take place in the coming days.
