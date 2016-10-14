Guterres declared next U.N. chief by General Assembly

Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres is set to become the ninth U.N. chief after his nomination was approved Thursday by the General Assembly.

The five-year term of Guterres, 67, begins in January after U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon of South Korea steps down on Dec. 31.

"I am fully aware of the challenges the U.N. faces and the limitations surrounding the secretary general," Guterres said in his first remarks at the international body after being selected for the position.

"The dramatic problems of today's complex world can only inspire a humble approach -- one in which the secretary general alone neither has all the answers, nor seeks to impose his views; one in which the secretary general makes his good offices available, working as convener, a mediator, a bridge-builder and an honest broker to help find the solutions that benefit everyone involved."

A week ago, the 15-member Security Council formally presented his name as the sole candidate for the top U.N. post for final approval by the General Assembly, which was carried out by acclamation.

The backing of the 193 member states caps the final stage of the lengthy process that has involved six rounds of secret voting by the Security Council since July. It also included for the first time public presentations in the General Assembly by each of the 13 candidates.

In a break with past traditions, new efforts were made to make the mysterious selection process more open and transparent, both to the wider membership and to the public at large.

"The member states of the Asia-Pacific Group pledge its firm support to him in encountering new and emerging challenges that lie ahead," said Kuwait's Ambassador Mansour Al Otaibi, who spoke on behalf of the regional bloc.

"This unified support is an embodiment on the confidence knowing the secretary general-designate is well-suited to head our organization."

Guterres, who spent more than two decades working for the Portuguese government and another decade as the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, had consistently remained at the top of every one of the Security Council's straw polls while other candidates' tallies rose and fell.

"Secretary General-designate Guterres is well known to all of us in the hall," Ban said, noting that ten years ago to the day he, too, was elected by the General Assembly for the post. "But he is perhaps best known where it counts most: on the frontlines of armed conflict and humanitarian suffering."

In the final Security Council vote on Oct. 5, ballots of the five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- and the 10 nonpermanent members were differentiated by color. In the end, Guterres far surpassed the minimum nine-vote threshold, garnering 13 "encourage" votes.

Most importantly, however, he received no vetoes from the permanent seat holders to become the most favored choice for the position. He received two "no opinions," one being from a permanent member widely suspected to be Russia.

"We have every confidence that, as a former prime minister of Portugal and U.N. high commissioner for refugees, Mr. Guterres has the character, vision, and skills needed to lead the United Nations at this critical moment," U.S. President Barack Obama said in a statement.

Many in the international community had been vocal about pushing for a female and pressed for having a person from Eastern Europe, whose turn it would have been on the basis of a regional rotation system. Although Guterres fit neither category, he gained the most support.

Seven of the candidates were women, including female candidates from Argentina, Costa Rica and New Zealand, and nine of them came from Eastern Europe.

It has long been the goal to complete the election process by October to enable the secretary general-elect adequate time to prepare for the highly complex and challenging job that entails helping to manage multiple global crises at once.

