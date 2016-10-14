Close

Kyodo News

October 14, 2016 12:09

10:07 14 October 2016

Japan's Sept. wholesale prices down for 18th straight month

TOKYO, Oct. 14, Kyodo

Japan's wholesale prices fell for the 18th straight month in September, down 3.2 percent from a year earlier, with a downturn in global oil prices and the yen's appreciation pushing down import prices, Bank of Japan data showed Friday.

The latest data highlighted that the BOJ is still far from achieving its 2 percent inflation goal despite its aggressive monetary easing and a negative interest rate policy. Wholesale prices tend to affect consumer prices.

The index of corporate goods prices stood at 98.8 against the 2010 base of 100, the central bank said in a preliminary report.

