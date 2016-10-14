Japan withholds dues to UNESCO over listing of Nanjing Massacre file

Japan has been withholding financial contributions to UNESCO, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, following Japan's criticism of the U.N. body for listing as the Memory of the World last year Chinese documents relating to the 1937 Nanjing Massacre.

Kishida told reporters that the decision to withhold the dues was made after weighing the matter in a "comprehensive" manner, but Japan has been urging the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to improve the heritage program's screening process.

The documents, submitted by China in 2014, concerned the widespread killings of Chinese citizens and soldiers following the 1937 capture of Nanjing by the Japanese military. The three-part documents were included in the heritage list last October.