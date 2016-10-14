SoftBank to launch $25 bil. investment fund for high tech area

SoftBank Group Corp. said Thursday it will set up an investment fund for the technology sector, with the aim of investing $25 billion in Internet-related technology over the next five years.

The SoftBank Vision Fund will be managed in Britain and will partner with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which is considering investing as much as $45 billion, according to the Japanese telecoms conglomerate.

The potential size of the investment fund could reach up to $100 billion, as some global investors are in talks with SoftBank Group and PIF, the Japanese company said.