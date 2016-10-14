Close

Kyodo News

October 14, 2016 14:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:08 14 October 2016

Thais mourn King Bhumibol's passing

BANGKOK, Oct. 14, Kyodo

Thailand entered a one-year mourning period on Friday, with people across the country wearing black to lament the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest reigning monarch.

Crowds flocked to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok in the morning to offer their condolences for the late king, who was regarded as the father of the nation and died Thursday after a long period of illness at age 88.

The Royal Household Bureau said the body of the king will be moved from the hospital to the Grand Palace in the afternoon and the royal bathing rite will take place at 5 p.m. The rite will be presided over by the king's son, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Thailand mourns death of long-serving king
  • Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Oct 2016Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea
  2. 8 Oct 2016Philippines, U.S. forces hold "last" military exercise
  3. 8 Oct 2016Hopes high for Myanmar's economy with lifting of U.S. sanctions
  4. 8 Oct 201611 suspected militants killed in raids in Bangladesh
  5. 10 Oct 2016Singapore prosecutors reveal links to Malaysia's 1MDB scandal

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete