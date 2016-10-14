China's producer price index marks 1st rise in nearly 5 years

China's producer price index, a measure of costs for goods at the factory gate, rose for the first time in nearly five years in September, on the back of rising coal and other commodity prices, official data showed Friday.

The index increased 0.1 percent from a year earlier, returning to positive territory for the first time since January 2012, according to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The bureau attributed the slight year-on-year expansion to progress in reducing industrial overcapacity.