13:05 14 October 2016
FOCUS: IPC head encourages Japan's medal hopes, calm on Tokyo 2020 review
By Rhyannon Bartlett-Imadegawa
ROME, Oct. 14, Kyodo
Philip Craven, president of the International Paralympic Committee, encouraged Japan's medal hopes in four years' time in Tokyo, saying their Rio effort was a good foundation to work on -- despite the lack of a single gold medal.
At the Sport at the Service of Humanity Conference organized by the Pontifical Council of Culture on Oct. 6, Craven addressed the cost-cutting recommendations to move venues away from Tokyo in an interview with Kyodo News, saying that reviewing a predecessor's work is normal.
While emphasizing that sports are not only about medals, Craven expressed confidence in Japan's medal hopes in Tokyo, after the team won 24 medals at the Rio Paralympics last month.
