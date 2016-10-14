Japan withholds dues to UNESCO over listing of Nanjing Massacre file

Japan has been withholding this year's financial contributions to UNESCO totaling some 4.4 billion yen ($42 million), Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, following Tokyo's criticism of the U.N. body for last year listing Chinese documents relating to the 1937 Nanjing Massacre as a Memory of the World.

Kishida told reporters that the decision to withhold the dues was made after weighing the matter in a "comprehensive" manner. Japan has been urging the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to improve the heritage program's screening process.

Japan has been the de facto top UNESCO funder over the past few years, with the United States having frozen its payments from 2011 onwards due to its opposition to Palestinian membership.