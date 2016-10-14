Close

Kyodo News

October 14, 2016 14:10

13:25 14 October 2016

Singapore economy contracts annualized 4% in July-Sept. quarter

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, Kyodo

Singapore's economy contracted an annualized 4.1 percent in the third quarter of this year on a quarter-on-quarter basis, after two quarters of almost zero growth, the government said Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, the advance gross domestic product estimates, released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, showed that the economy's growth slowed to 0.6 percent in the July-September quarter from 2 percent in the past two quarters.

The ministry did not indicate the cause for the sharp slowdown, but the data showed that the manufacturing sector, which is still regarded by as one of the key pillars of the economy, accounting for about 20 percent of total GDP, plummeted an annualized 17.4 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the third quarter.

