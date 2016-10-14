Sony Music to press over 10,000 Dylan CDs after prize announcement

Sony Music Labels Inc. decided Friday to increase production of Bob Dylan's compact disc albums after receiving over 10,000 orders following the announcement that the U.S. singer songwriter had won the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature.

"Dylan The Best" released in 2007 has been particularly popular among these orders, according to the unit of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

"We would like to conduct a campaign to pass on Dylan's music to the next generation," an official of the company said.