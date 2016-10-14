Close

Kyodo News

October 14, 2016 16:11

14:35 14 October 2016

Man killed by falling iron pipe in Tokyo's Roppongi area

TOKYO, Oct. 14, Kyodo

An iron pipe that fell from near the 10th story of a building under construction in Tokyo's Roppongi district struck a pedestrian on the head and killed him on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred just before 10 a.m. as workers were dismantling scaffolding. Rescue workers had to cut the pipe from the head of Kazuhiko Iimura, 77, from Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, in order to take him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The pipe measured around 1.8 meters long and 3 centimeters thick, with the tip that struck the man being thinner.

