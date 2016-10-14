Thais mourn king Bhumibol's passing

Thailand entered a one-year mourning period on Friday, with people across the country wearing black to lament the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was regarded as the father of the nation.

Crowds flocked to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok in the morning to offer their condolences for the late king, who died Thursday after a long period of illness at age 88.

The Royal Household Bureau said the body of the king will be moved from the hospital to the Grand Palace in the afternoon and the royal bathing rite will take place at 5 p.m. The rite will be presided over by the king's son, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn.