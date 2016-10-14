Advertising giant Dentsu probed by labor bureau after employee suicide

The labor authorities conducted an on-site inspection at Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc. on Friday in the wake of the suicide of a 24-year-old female employee last December deemed to be from overwork.

The Tokyo Labor Bureau, a regional office of the labor ministry, dispatched its officials to the Tokyo headquarters of Dentsu to check on how the company is managing its employees' working hours.

The suicide of Matsuri Takahashi, who joined Dentsu in April 2015 after graduating from the University of Tokyo, was recognized in September this year as a case of death from overwork, as her severe work conditions were ruled to have caused her to suffer from depression.