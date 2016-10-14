Video Advisory (Oct. 14) Advertising giant Dentsu probed by labor bureau after employee suicide

The following is the latest available news video.

Advertising giant Dentsu probed by labor bureau after employee suicide

-- The labor authorities conduct an on-site inspection at Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc. on Oct. 14, 2016, in the wake of the suicide of a 24-year-old female employee in December 2015 deemed to be from overwork. The Tokyo Labor Bureau, a regional office of the labor ministry, dispatched its officials to the Tokyo headquarters of Dentsu to check on how the company is managing its employees' working hours.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15204/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo