SNAPSHOT: Kumamoto marks 6 months after major quakes

Kumamoto Prefecture and its neighboring areas on Oct. 14, 2016, marked six months since the first of two powerful earthquakes rattled Japan's southwestern region. While the direct death toll totaled 50, a further 55 are believed to have died from illness due to stress, fatigue and other quake-related causes after being displaced. The Kumamoto prefectural government said the quakes damaged or destroyed 172,077 homes. About 4,000 temporary housing units have been completed.

==Kyodo