Close

Kyodo News

October 14, 2016 20:13

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:49 14 October 2016

Apple CEO Cook, Japan PM Abe discuss "doing great things together"

TOKYO, Oct. 14, Kyodo

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a "fantastic meeting" Friday, during which they discussed future collaboration between Japan and the U.S. digital device giant.

"We talked about the future and doing great things together," Cook told reporters at the prime minister's office following the roughly 15-minute meeting.

"I...shared with (Abe) our love for Japan and how important the country is to Apple," Cook said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Oct 2016Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea
  2. 8 Oct 2016Philippines, U.S. forces hold "last" military exercise
  3. 8 Oct 2016Hopes high for Myanmar's economy with lifting of U.S. sanctions
  4. 8 Oct 201611 suspected militants killed in raids in Bangladesh
  5. 10 Oct 2016Singapore prosecutors reveal links to Malaysia's 1MDB scandal

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete