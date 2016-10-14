Apple CEO Cook, Japan PM Abe discuss "doing great things together"

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a "fantastic meeting" Friday, during which they discussed future collaboration between Japan and the U.S. digital device giant.

"We talked about the future and doing great things together," Cook told reporters at the prime minister's office following the roughly 15-minute meeting.

"I...shared with (Abe) our love for Japan and how important the country is to Apple," Cook said.