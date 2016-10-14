Court rejects lawsuit to void July national election in Japan

A Japanese court turned down on Friday a lawsuit that sought to void a national election held in July citing a gap in the value of each vote between the most and least represented constituencies.

The decision was the first among the 16 lawsuits filed with high courts across Japan by two groups of lawyers after the July 10 House of Councillors election, who have argued that the vote weight disparity of up to 3.08 times violated equality under the law as stipulated in the Constitution.

Although it did not void the election, the Okayama branch of the Hiroshima High Court said the disparity was "in a state of unconstitutionality."