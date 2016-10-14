Close

Kyodo News

October 14, 2016 20:13

19:43 14 October 2016

Japan, Mongolia leaders affirm multifaceted cooperation

TOKYO, Oct. 14, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Mongolian counterpart Jargaltulga Erdenebat affirmed Friday in Tokyo their ongoing cooperation in agriculture, the environment and renewable energy.

Erdenebat chose Japan as his first overseas destination since becoming prime minister in July. Japan's cooperation has the potential to help Mongolia diversify its economy, lessening its dependence on natural resources such as coal and copper.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the leaders agreed to deepen their countries' economic and trade relations through the implementation of the Japan-Mongolia economic partnership agreement -- Mongolia's first bilateral free trade accord -- that came into force in June.

